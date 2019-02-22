Bill Altimus named newest Port commissioner

Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus, was recently sworn in as the newest commission member for The Port of Caddo-Bossier.

He was appointed by the Bossier City Council at their Jan. 22, 2019 meeting.

Altimus has been Bossier Parish Administrator since 2002 and also served as District 9 Police Juror for 14 years. He’s a graduate of Parkway High School and Louisiana State University Shreveport. He also graduated from the School of Banking of the South from LSU Baton Rouge. Altimus has experience in the banking and insurance industries. He even managed the former Reeves Marine for five years.

“We’re glad to have Bill join us,” said Board President Rick Prescott. “As a former police juror and current Bossier Parish Administrator, he understands the need for economic development and the important role the Port plays in bringing jobs and capital investment to Northwest Louisiana. On behalf of the Port Commission, I welcome Bill and look forward to working with him on our projects.”