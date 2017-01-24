Bossier Parish School Board has a new leader at the helm. District 4 School Board Representative Bill Lott was elected as 2017 President by his peers and officially took the reins at the School Board meeting held January 19, 2017.

Former School Board President Sandra “Samm” Darby ceremoniously passed the gavel to Lott and wished him well. Billie Jo Brotherton, the representative for District 1, will serve as Vice President.

“I look forward to working with our Superintendent, Mr. Scott Smith, and his staff and I will seek their opinions concerning policies that would best assist our students, teachers and administrators to be successful,” Lott said in prepared remarks.

Lott also outlined his vision for Bossier Schools in 2017.

“As we move into 2017 we will see the beginning of the Benton High School building project, and future renovations at Benton Middle School. We will see completion of construction of Haughton Middle School and Airline High School renovations, all resulting of the citizens trusting our Board with the $210 million Bond Project of 2012. But as we see this progress, our parish has many other needs concerning our schools. Many of our schools are bursting at the seams and in need of additional wings, while others need face lifts and major maintenance attention to keep our buildings looking nice and inviting to new families moving into our areas. All of this must be a priority to continue to give our children and teachers the best possible atmosphere for education.”

Lott is a native of Bossier Parish and 1975 graduate from Bossier High School. He served for 26 years on the Bossier City Police Department and is currently a chaplain with Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief.

He is married to the former Kathleen Watson of Bossier City and is the proud father of one daughter and grandfather to three girls.