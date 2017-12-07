Blood donors to get rink-side seats at Mudbugs’ game Dec. 13

The Shreveport Mudbugs will host a blood drive from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at George’s Pond inside Hirsch Coliseum. Donors giving blood at the drive will have access to special rink-side seats and be provided hot chocolate, Southern Maid Donuts, and a “Give Blood Play Hockey” T-shirt.

“Mudbugs Hockey prides itself on playing an active role in Northwest Louisiana,” said Bailey Balthrop of the Mudbugs. “As part of this community, we want to support the local blood supply and thank those blood donors who give to others.”

For more information, go to www.lifeshare.org or call (318) 222-7770.

For more information about the Shreveport Mudbugs, visit www.mudbugshockey.com

LifeShare Blood Centers regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.