LifeShare is having a blood drive in memory of Bossier native Deputy Scott Pine on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 7110 University Dr., Shreveport.

Deputy Pine graduated from Airline High School in 1997, and received an undergraduate degree and MBA from Louisiana Tech University. He was a law enforcement officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida when he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2014.

Known for being an avid blood donor, Deputy Pine gave blood as often as he could and encouraged others to do the same through Facebook posts.

“Deputy Pine dedicated his life to helping others. Your blood donation will help to honor his memory and continue his life’s work even after his sacrifice in the line of duty,” says Michelle Anthony, donor recruiter for LifeShare Blood Centers.

Mountain Dew, Johnny’s Pizza, and The Great American Cookie Co. were three of Deputy Pine’s favorite things and the companies will be providing refreshments during the blood drive.