Blood drive to honor deputy killed on duty

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining with LifeShare to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Sheriff’s substation, 2510 Viking Dr. The blood drive is in memory of Deputy Scott Pine.

Pine graduated from Airline High School in 1997 and received an undergraduate degree and MBA from Louisiana Tech. Pine was a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida when he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2014.

“Scott was known for giving blood and encouraging those around him,” said Tina Martinez, spokesperson for LifeShare Blood Center. “Donating blood in his memory truly helps others and is a show of support for law enforcement. We are grateful to his sister for continuing his legacy in this meaningful way.”

Sponsoring treats for blood donors with some of Pine’s favorite foods are Johnny’s Pizza, Mountain Dew from Pepsi Co. and Great American Cookies.

For more information, go to www.lifeshare.org or call (318) 673-1471.

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and accredited by AABB.