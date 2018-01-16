Blood supply hits critical level

LifeShare Blood Center reports a critically low blood supply and is asking anyone who may be able to donate blood to go to a LifeShare center or blood drive. Following a number of weather-related blood drive cancellations, operations are returning to normal after a late opening Wednesday at 10 a.m. and LifeShare is also opening this Sunday to accommodate more donors.

The holidays, flu epidemic, and now inclement weather have caused a steady drop in blood donations the last few weeks resulting in a blood supply of less than two days. “Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to our area. Many blood centers across the nation are facing the same challenges, which underscores the importance of donations right here in our community for our own family, friends, and even ourselves when a life-saving blood transfusion is necessary,” says Tina Martinez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Center.

Local LifeShare hours this week:

8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Wednesday , 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, Thursday , 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

, Friday , 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, Saturday , 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, Sunday , 8 a.m. to noon

1523 Doctors Dr., Bossier City

Wednesday , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, Thursday , 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

, Friday , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1321 College Dr., Texarkana

Wednesday , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, Thursday , 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

, Friday , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, Saturday , 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, Sunday , 8 a.m. to noon

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.