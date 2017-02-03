Due to a number of disturbances involving juveniles at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets including one last month that resulted in gunfire near the Boardwalk property, steps are being taken by law enforcement and Boardwalk management to address this activity.

Boardwalk management has informed Bossier City Police that on Saturday evening, Feb. 4, 2017 it will step up enforcement of its longstanding policy that prohibits juveniles 16 years of age and younger from being on the property after 8 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian age 21 years or older and that it could pursue criminal charges against violators of that policy who refused to leave the Boardwalk property.

Juveniles found in violation will be subject to having charges signed against them by Boardwalk management and will subsequently face arrest for trespassing.

“It’s imperative that we in law enforcement do all we can to help maintain a safe community here in Bossier City,” said Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams. “The Boardwalk has long been a popular destination for visitors and residents alike. It is our intention to help preserve that.”

“We want to ensure residents of Bossier that the parish is a safe place, including the Boardwalk, and extra measures will be taken to keep it a safe environment,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Our deputies will work closely with the Bossier City Police Department, and the message is simple: those who wish to cause problems and break the law at the Boardwalk will be arrested.”

Boardwalk management tells police it will have notices in place advising patrons of its stepped up enforcement.