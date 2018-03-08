Body found thought to be that of missing man

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a body found Thursday as that of a man who had been reported missing.

Police were called to the scene on the east side of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway just north of the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge a little after 8 a.m. when a man who was searching for his lost dog found the body inside an abandoned box trailer within a heavily wooded area.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and say the body is believed to be that 48-year old Steven Richard Jones. Jones was last seen on Feb. 7 when he left the residence of a friend in Bossier City. He was reported as missing on Feb. 17. Friends and family told police that Jones had been living on the streets and was homeless. Detectives say a wallet containing Jones’ driver’s license along with other identifying evidence including clothing indicate that the body is likely that of Jones. Detectives added that while a cause of death is not known at this time, it does not appear foul play was a factor.

Personnel with the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office also responded to scene and took custody of the body for autopsy.