Boil advisory issued for portion of west Bossier City

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City.

The advisory is for residents along Vanceville Road between Autumn Creek and Benton Road, Flowerbrook Street, and Britton Road.

Bossier City maintenance crews are performing an emergency water main repair. Work began this morning and is expected to be complete by 5:00 pm. During this time, residents within this area will have low water pressure.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

The City will notify the media when the advisory is rescinded.