Bond reduction denied for man accused of animal sex abuse

Judge Michael Craig has denied a request to lower the bond of a police officer arrested for sexual crimes with animals.

Terry Yetman, 38, of Bossier City, is currently held on $350,000.00 bond on a total of 40 counts of Sexual Abuse of Animals.

Yetman’s attorney Paul Carmouche filed a motion requesting that the bond be lowered. The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office opposed the lowering of the bond.

A preliminary examination was also held and it was determined by the court that that there was sufficient evidence for the Louisiana State Police to arrest Yetman on the charges. The defendant’s next court appearance will be for arraignment on the charges.

Yetman turned himself in to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office December 19.

Yetman, who was assigned as an officer in the patrol division, was placed on paid administrative leave in November when Bossier Police were notified of the investigation that was being conducted by State Police. Yetman will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Bossier City Police Department.

Yetman was employed with the Bossier Police Department in November of 2014.