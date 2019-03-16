Bossier Arts Council continues local music development via music challenge

Following the annual East Bank Cupid Challenge comes the second part of a series of new bi-monthly themed block parties and music challenges hosted by the Bossier Arts Council (BAC).

The East Bank Re-Animation challenge is a free public event where guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite animated character from a game, series, film, or comic. There will be a costume crawl where businesses in the East Bank District will provide food and drink specials to those dressed for the event. Two free Geek’d Con tickets will be awarded to best costume. Additionally there will be food trucks, various vendors, and a live music challenge where musicians are tasked with covering and performing two of their favorite animated themes in a battle for a cash prize. The event will take place in the East Bank District & Plaza between 5-10 p.m.



“The goal of these challenges is to encourage musicians from the Shreveport-Bossier area to push their creative limits, network, exit their comfort zones, and potentially acquire a new audience,” said Jeremy Hefner, of the BAC and organizer of the event. “This challenge is specifically geared toward the celebration of animation culture, as well providing an interactive experience for musicians and guests alike.”



Musicians and bands interested in competing will be able to sign up from March 16th to April 19th at www.bossierarts.org. Registration for musicians is free and open to all ages.



Vendor registration for the event ($30 Booth fee will apply) is also available at www.bossierarts.org.



For more information about the East Bank Music Challenges, visit Bossier Arts Council’s Facebook page, email jeremy@bossierarts.org , or call 318-741-8310.