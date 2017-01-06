Bossier Arts Council seeks artists to fill galleries

The Bossier Arts Council is looking for local artists who are interested in the opportunity to have their own exhibition or gain experience in the arts community!
BAC currently manages artwork in a variety of locations. It is our primary goal to expose our community to regional artists while providing a resume building platform for those artists to develop successful careers.
We believe in the idea of “art in public spaces” and feel that the visual arts can impact individuals in their daily lives.
BAC offers the following gallery spaces:
- Emerging Artist Gallery – This small space allows for a pressure free opportunity to exhibit for those artists who might not otherwise have the chance to have their own solo exhibition. Available to artists with seven or fewer exhibitions on their resume.
- Each exhibition hangs for a two month period.
- East Bank Gallery – This juried gallery is aimed at introducing our community to a variety of artistic genres while highlighting some of our region’s talented visual artists. The gallery which welcomes visitors when they enter the Bossier Arts Council headquarters is one of our most prominent features.
- Each exhibition hangs for a two month period.
- 1800 Prime Steakhouse [located inside the Boomtown Casino]: This is a quarterly exhibition and includes the WAM: Wine, Art, & Music event partnered with Boomtown Casino, Eagle Distributing, and 1800 Prime Steakhouse. The event combines live music and visual art with wine and food pairings.
- Each exhibition hangs for a three month period.
Please email the following to alex@bossierarts.org :
- Gallery Submission Application
- Artist Statement & Bio
- 3-5 Digital Images of Current Work
Submission deadline is March 31st, 2017 by 4pm
For questions, please contact Alex Stinchcomb,
Community Development Coordinator at 318-741-8310