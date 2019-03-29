Bossier basketball star Kaalas Roots injured in car accident

Bossier High basketball star Kaalas Roots was injured in an automobile accident early Friday morning, according to Bossier principal David Thrash.

In an e-mail message, Thrash said at last report Roots “was responsive but very banged up.”

Thrash said Roots has a head injury as well as other unspecified injuries.

Roots is a two-time All-Parish first-team selection. He was first-team All-District 1-4A this season and second team in 2017-18.

He helped the Bearkats win two straight District 1-4A titles. This season, Bossier was the Class 4A basketball state runner-up.

Roots has also been active in AAU basketball over the years.

According to a report on KSLA.com, the accident occurred near the Interstate 20/LA 3132, I-220 interchange.

One person was trapped under the SUV and another was thrown from the vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital.