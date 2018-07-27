The trial of a Bossier Parish man accused of trying to kill his employers by detonating bombs under their bedroom is set to begin next week in Benton.

Jury selection will begin Monday in the 26th Judicial District Court in the trial of Douglas Holley, 56, who is charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Manufacture of a Bomb. Earlier this year the trial was postponed when Holley filed motions seeking to have all Bossier Parish Judges recused from his case. Holley has since discharged his court-appointed attorney and has chosen to represent himself in the matter. Judge Parker Self will preside over the trial which is expected to last one week.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2015, first responders were dispatched to the Holly Hill Farm Equestrian Center on Old Plain Dealing Road in north Bossier Parish after an explosion rocked the residence of veterinarian Dr. Robert Hewlett and wife Tracy Hewlett. The explosion occurred under the couple’s bed while they and their dogs were sleeping. Miraculously, neither the Hewletts nor their dogs were injured.

After an extensive investigation involving the Bossier Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the ATF, Holley was arrested and is accused of manufacturing and placing several bombs under the bedroom of the pier-and-beam house. Holley worked for the Hewletts as a handy man and farm hand and lived near them at a separate home on the grounds of the horse farm. Investigators concluded that the explosion was not accidental, but purposely planned and that the Hewletts were specifically targeted by Holley who apparently blamed Dr. Hewlett for the death of his horse.