There will be a lot of holiday cheer, as well as some friendly competition, Saturday as Bossier Parish Schools participates in its fourth annual Red Kettle Challenge versus Caddo Parish Schools.

Scores of employees, their families and students from Bossier Schools will be in front of six stores staffing the iconic red kettles, ringing bells and asking shoppers to donate to help The Salvation Army “Do the Most Good.” It is a fun event the district eagerly looks forward to each holiday season.

Caddo Schools will be doing the same. The school district collecting the most money during the Red Kettle Challenge will be revealed the following week by The Salvation Army. Last year, the combined one-day bell ringing competition raised more than $7,500.

Bossier Schools encourage the public to visit one of its six kettle sites and give generously as the district pays it forward in an effort to help others who are less fortunate experience the joy of Christmas.

Locations being staffed in Bossier from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. include: