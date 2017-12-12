The Bossier Sheriff’s Office raised $1,712.18 in the Red Kettle Challenge, edging out the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, which raised $1,637.09. Combined, the two agencies raised $3,349.27 for The Salvation Army.

The two sheriffs and their staff spent some time ringing the red kettle bell with their employees at the Kroger locations on Ellerbe Road and Airline Drive on Friday, Dec. 8.

“The Salvation Army supports a lot of people, and once a year, we feel this is the least we can do to come out and raise money for them and have some fun at the same time,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We appreciate the folks at Kroger hosting the Red Kettle, and we are so grateful for the giving hearts of the people in our community. Sure, it’s a friendly competition between us and Caddo, but the real winners are The Salvation Army as they can use this money to help feed the hungry, clothe the needy, house the homeless and support those in need in our community.” Sheriff Whittington added he is looking forward to it again next year.

“We are always excited to participate in the Red Kettle Challenge,” said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. “It’s good, friendly competition with our Bossier counterparts, but more importantly it’s an opportunity for our deputies and the Caddo community to help those in need. We want to thank everyone who came out and contributed. We congratulate the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on their win and want them to know that we are already looking forward to and planning for next year.”

Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to have their own red kettle challenge. To volunteer to become a bell ringer with your group visit www.salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport.