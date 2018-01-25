Bossier Chamber announces board appointments

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is happy to announced the appointment of new board members for 2018. The board also will say farewell to five members — Tommy Boggs with Citizens National Bank, Emile Cordaro with AEP SWEPCO, Donna Womack with Bossier Parish Community College, David Specht Jr. with Specht Newspapers and Doug Stinson with Stinson Law Firm.

The first new board member is Dr. Rick Bateman Jr., the sixth chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College. He also serves as interim director at Northwest Louisiana Technical College. Bateman will serve for the 2018-2020 term.

Also joining the Bossier Chamber Board of Directors is Robert Cave, vice president of CSRA. Cave has had a hand in creating over 500 government jobs in Bossier City through close negotiation with local elected officials. Cave will serve for the 2018-2020 term.

Theresia Kveder, director of sales at Jean Simpson Personnel Services, and Brett Mattison, Director of Customer Services and Marketing for SWEPCO, will also be joining the board for 2018-2020.

Ian McElroy, President of McElroy Metal, will be joining the Chamber board for 2018, as he serves as Chairman of the Board for the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation.

Col. West Anderson (ret.) of Boeing and Col. Andy Thomson (ret.) of Northrup Grumman will be rejoining the Chamber board for their third term. Alongside them, Patrick Gullatt, CEO of Barksdale Federal Credit Union, will be serving his second term.

As these new members join the board, Boggs, Cordaro, Womack, Specht, and Stinson will rotate off due to term limits.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board truly thanks these members for their service and dedication to the business community throughout their board services.