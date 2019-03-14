Bossier Chamber earns U.S. Chamber’s 5-star Accreditation

The United States Chamber of Commerce today awarded the Bossier Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.



“It is a great honor to be recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of the elite chambers in the United States who receive 5-Star Accreditation,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “5 stars can be looked at as an individual accomplishment for our staff, as a board accomplishment or as an investor accomplishment, but I know this could not have been done without the collaborative work we do with our partners and within our community day-in and-day out at the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.”



“It was exciting five years ago when we became a 4-Star Chamber but I knew that wasn’t the end. I knew we could be a 5-Star Chamber. With our staff and our board members, we have worked diligently for our investors to reach this goal,” Johnson said.



Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement.



“Each day, chambers of commerce are working hard to put the American dream within reach of every hardworking business owner” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “The Accreditation designation tells chamber members as well as the greater business community, this is an organization that has effective programs, sound finances, and is a strong advocate for their interests.”



In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete. Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.