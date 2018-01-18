Bossier Chamber to honor business, business person of the year at annual Gala

On Jan. 30, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce will honor top business and community leaders as the organization celebrates 70 years of excellence in business. The Chamber hosts approximately 700 business professionals at the CenturyLink Center for the area’s largest networking event, which kicks off with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Clay Young Enterprises.

Each year, the Chamber takes time to celebrate the successes of the previous year while sharing plans for the year ahead. Outgoing Chairman of the Board Terry Moore of Merrill Lynch will pass the reins to incoming Chairman of the Board Dana Smelser of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health. Incoming board members will be recognized and the coveted awards of Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year will be announced, sponsored by the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation. This year’s nominees are a group of leaders who excelled in the areas of leadership, growth and involvement.

The theme of the event is “There’s No Business Like Chamber Business” and will feature Bossier Parish Schools TAP (Talented Arts Program) Jazz Band and featured singers.

Tickets and corporate tables are still available at www.bossierchamber.com or by calling (318) 746-0252.