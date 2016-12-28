Bossier Chamber of Commerce announces board appointments

Board of Directors adds two new members as one member rotates off the board

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is happy to announce the appointment of two new board members for 2017. The board also will say farewell to one member who has served for three terms — Lisa Janes of Townsquare Media.

The first new board member is Kathy French, the Director of Community Relations for the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Kathy is very active with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, including being named the Military Relations Supporter of the Year for 2015. Kathy serves on the Military Relations Committee for the Chamber as well as the board for the Northwest Louisiana Military Support Foundation. Kathy will serve for the 2017-2018 term.

Also joining the Bossier Chamber Board of Directors is, a Senior Vice President, Business Banking, Residential Construction Specialist, with Citizens National Bank. Nicole has been a very active member for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered with the Chamber’s TRC campaign. Nicole will serve for the 2017-2019 term.

As two new members join the board, one member of the board, Janes, will be rotating off due to term limits. Lisa has served three terms on the Board of Directors for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and has always been a great advocate for the work of the Chamber. The Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board truly thanks Lisa for her service and dedication to the business community throughout her board service.