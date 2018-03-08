Bossier Chamber seminar focuses on Legislative outlook

The special session has ended without much action; the regular session begins on Monday and there is a lot of speculation about a second special session.

Want to know where we go from here? So do we.

That’s why the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is hosting our first Government Relations Seminar Series to talk about the state we are in: Where is the Legislature on key issues and where do we go from here?

Join us on March 15 at 8 a.m. at Jimmy’s Seafood & Steak at Margaritaville Resort Casino as we welcome Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s Camille Pampell Conaway, Senior Vice President of Policy and Research. Conaway leads public policy analysis, development, and research initiatives across a range of issues important to business.

Thank you to the sponsors of this event: Citizens National Bank, Red River Bank, Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway, Mosley Title Company, Roberts and Murphy and Townsquare Media.

Tickets are $25 each and include a full breakfast. You can get tickets at www.bossierchamber.com.