Bossier Chamber urges Bossier Parish School Board to withdraw May 4 propositions

Business Community seeks collaboration to restructure tax referendum

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has recommended that the Bossier Parish School Board pull the Tax Referendums on the ballot for May 4, 2019.

Because this tax is retroactive to 2019 and would impact business and economic growth, the Board echoes the sentiments of the poll conducted of the Bossier Chamber membership that this referendum is too much of a tax burden at one time.*

Other factors include:

• Governor John Bel Edwards has proposed a statewide teacher pay raise in 2019.

• According to the Bossier Parish Tax Assessor’s office, 2020 is a reassessment year for property in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Chamber Board seeks a solution that does not destroy the budgets of the small businesses that make this economy run, gives teachers incentives to build a great school district and gives the administration the tools it needs to recruit.

We cannot let a solvable issue divide a Bossier community that has historically been so unified.

*These two propositions are property tax millages for residents and businesses. For the business community, property tax millages mean a tax on buildings, land, inventory, machines, fixtures, furniture, equipment, etc.