Bossier Chamber welcomes members

Wieland Construction

Wieland has been in the Bossier-Shreveport community since 2000. This LEED certified construction company is dedicated to finding and serving lifelong clients through excellence in construction. Their specialty areas include construction management, general contracting and design building.

Charley Kingery, Sr. Business Development Manager and Economic Development Specialist at Wieland, says opening a location in Shreveport was a great opportunity to serve the market place. He enjoys being a part of the team there.



“I love being a part of recognizable projects that can help serve the area. We have local knowledge of the area and our people, so we know how to better serve them,” he said.



In the future he says Wieland hopes to continue to expand and grow with the market place while also growing their employees. For more info, you can visit their website or contact Kingery at ckingery@wielandbuilds.com.



Tubreaux Aviation Services, LLC.



For 8 years, Tubreaux Aviation Services, LLC. has been providing customers with the best in flight training, aircraft sales/brokerage, aircraft management, maintenance and more! They strive to offer high class service while still keeping that small business feel. Nicholas Delbasty, Operations Manager at Tubreaux and Bossier Chamber Diplomat, says you aren’t just another customer to them: You’re family. He explains how they got the idea for their business.



“A passion for aviation drove us to open providing Shreveport and Bossier with the best aviation experience around,” he said.



Recently, the company has expanded. Within the past year, they’ve opened a new fixed base operation to serve the airport.



Delbasty says they hope to continue to grow in size and add more aircraft to their existing fleet.



“We are here to make sure that everyone can enjoy aviation.”



TeamLogic IT



If you’re looking for IT services and technology support for your business, then TeamLogic IT is the perfect contact for you. This national provider recently expanded by opening an office in Shreveport. The business is owned by Jon and Kim Walton. They are excited to help clients with all their technological needs.



“Due to our nationwide presence and hundreds of technicians around the country, we can offer businesses here more proactive services than most computer support companies,” Jon said. “All of our services are designed to meet business technology needs and help our clients focus on their business while we handle all of their IT related issues.”



Jon and Kim are experienced entrepreneurs who own and operate Stuart’s Inc. in Shreveport. Their TeamLogic IT office will be operated as an extension to the business.



The Shreveport TeamLogic IT office is located at 3642 Youree Drive, #2. You can visit their website or email Jon Walton at jwalton@teamlogicit.com for more info.

