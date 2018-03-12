Bossier City airman completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan C. Miller graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Miller is the son of Diana and Mark Miller of Bossier City, La.

He is a 2016 graduate of Airline High School, Bossier City, La.