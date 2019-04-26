Bossier City Animal Control and Hand in Paw to host rabies vaccine clinic

Bossier City Animal Control and Hand in Paw to host rabies vaccine...

Bossier City Animal Control and Hand in Paw volunteers are hosting a rabies vaccine and flea dip clinic with BCAC’s volunteers, Hand in Paw, this Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic will be held at Bossier City Animal Control located at 3217 Old Shed Road.

Rabies shots for dogs and cats are $5 and flee dips for dogs are $5. Flea dips are for dogs only. Only cash will be accepted.

All dogs must be securely leashed and cats must be in carriers. Owner ID is required for the service.