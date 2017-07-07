Bossier City Police are trying to identify three suspects who were caught on camera when they held up a local car wash earlier this week.

It happened Sunday night at Zips Car Wash in the 1900 block of Benton Road when three male subjects robbed the business’s office just after closing time. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun. Two employees were in the office at the time and were not injured. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money to an awaiting getaway vehicle that was parked a block away at the intersection of Benton Road and Northside Drive with a driver at the wheel.

The suspects and their vehicle were caught on security cameras. The suspects are believed to be black males and had their faces covered. While it’s difficult to make out who the suspects are, a nearby security camera got a clear image of the getaway vehicle that appears to be gray or silver four-door SUV, possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with information that can lead police to the suspects in this case is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.