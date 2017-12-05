Bossier City Council defeats open-container ordinance

The Bossier City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to defeat a proposed city ordinance that would have allowed open containers in a designated area that included the new East Bank District, the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets and Margaritaville Resort and Casino.

The vote was met with applause from those in the council chambers who showed up in opposition to the proposal.

Jerry Dean, pastor of the Pentecostals of Bossier, was one of those who spoke out against the measure.

“Solomon said money answers all things,” he said. “I understand that, and it drives a lot of our decisions. As a pastor here in this city, I’m going to appeal to the council. Let’s not make a money decision today, and see if maybe God might favor us.”

David Alvis, owner of Silver Star Smokehouse supported the measure, specifically the potential benefit it would have for the Boardwalk.

“When I think about the Boardwalk, I think about it being one of the most beautiful places you’ve ever visited,” he said. “But the few times I go down there it’s like a ghost town. I know that the city has a great investment. I have a real interest in investing and doing what I do in the Boardwalk. There’s a great possibility we would be involved. But we have no interest whatsoever as it currently is, because there’s just not much going on down there.”

City Attorney Jimmy Hall said after the meeting that public opinion played a key role in the outcome.

“The ultimate deal is that when the public gets involved, sometimes it has an effect on the outcome,” he said.