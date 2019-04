The Bossier City Council will vote to levy the city’s property tax at their meeting today.

The council will introduce an ordinance levying a tax of 23.36 mills on all taxable property within the limits of the City of Bossier City for the year 2019.

City Spokesperson Traci Landry said the ordinance levying the millage “has to be adopted every year, it is standard procedure.”

The council meets at 3 p.m. at the council chambers, 620 Benton Rd., Bossier City.