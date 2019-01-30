Bossier City crime stats show decrease

Crime in Bossier City dropped last year.

The Bossier City Police Department’s annual crime statistics for 2018 indicate a decrease in overall reported crimes compared to 2017.

The numbers show reported incidents in the major crime categories of homicides, burglaries, armed robberies, and thefts decreased in 2018 while numbers increased in aggravated assault and auto theft cases.

A total of 10,777 crimes were reported to the department in 2018 compared to 11,472 in 2017.

You can see the stats below:

These crime statistics are based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories which represent major crimes.