From the Bossier City Police Department:

BOSSIER CITY DETECTIVES WORKING A POSSIBLE SUICIDE

AT 1979 AIRLINE DRIVE

This morning around 06:25am, Bossier City Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male lying in the parking lot of the Starbucks at 1979 Airline Drive.

Upon arrival, officers observed a black male lying in the parking close to some shrubs with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The Bossier City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the individual to University Health in Shreveport, where he is currently being treated.

Bossier City Detectives were called to the scene to process for evidence. Detectives located a firearm with the victim. Detectives also observed tracks in the overnight snow that show one set of footprints towards the individual.

At this time the information is leading investigators to believe that this is a possible suicide attempt.