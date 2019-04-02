Bossier City donates land for new Central Library building

The Bossier City Council voted Tuesday to donate city land for a new library.

The council approved an ordinance at their regular meeting to declare land as surplus for the city and then donate it to the Bossier Parish Police Jury for construction of a new Central Library.

Specifically, the land is 3.1 acres behind the current CNG refueling station off East Texast Street, across from the Civic Complex and near the current Central Library building.

The building is appraised at a value of $800,000.

Officials said the current building was slated to undergo a renovation, but when costs were assessed, the option to build a new facility was deemed more effective.

The old Central Library building is expected to be converted into office space for parish and city government personnel.

“There is a lot of conversation about moving some people in Benton there and collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and the city to move some 911-emergency people there,” said City Attorney Jimmy Hall. “We would leave the building open while the new building is built and then move them out to the new building, and move those people in.”

The ordinance is subject to a second reading. It’s final approval would be at the April 16 council meeting.