Bossier City Farmers Market returns April 6

The Bossier City Farmers Market returns Saturday, April 6.

The market will run every Saturday through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with more than 75 vendors each week.

Items available for purchase include local produce, market goods, locally sourced honey/jams/jellies, wood and metal crafts, jewelry, arts, health and beauty supplies, home decor, food and more.

The market will also include free samples, food trucks, and live music.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com.