The Bossier City Farmer’s Market officially begins its 2018 season at 9 a.m., April 7th, 2018 in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

The Market has space for up to 200 vendors, with several already signed up. That number includes farmers with fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, makers, hobbyists, handmade soap, baked goods, entrepreneurs, artists, crafters, food trucks with Louisiana cooking, and much more.

The Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, April 7th, 2018 through November 2018. Next year’s dates will be April through November also.

“There are so many farmers, growers, and vendors with goods they want to sell year round. The Bossier City Farmers Market is perfect for that,” said owner Chris Graham. “We are an established location with established farmers, growers, and vendors for a one of a kind year-round market venue.”

The family-friendly event is free, open to the public, and has ample convenient parking. The market will feature special events as well as live music, children’s activities, face-painting, balloons, bouncy houses, and games. Local artists are also setting up shop at the Market, with paintings, jewelry, crafts and handmade creations.

“We want to reach out to local artists/crafters and have more participate,” said Graham. “Many small businesses in this community have already made their start at the Bossier City Farmer’s Market.”

“Like” their page on Facebook to stay up to date on market news and special weekly activities — https://www.facebook.com/BossierCityFarmersMarket. Bossier City Farmer’s Market Website: www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com