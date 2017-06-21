Bossier City Police are investigating shootings Tuesday night that left three people wounded.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Anita Street at approximately 11:20 pm in regard to a shooting and reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle and a woman with a gunshot wound to her buttocks. Both were taken to University Health in Shreveport with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. According to witnesses both victims were walking into a residence when a vehicle drove up and someone inside began firing gunshots at them.