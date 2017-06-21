Bossier City Police are investigating shootings Tuesday night that left three people wounded.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Anita Street at approximately 11:20 pm in regard to a shooting and reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle and a woman with a gunshot wound to her buttocks. Both were taken to University Health in Shreveport with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. According to witnesses both victims were walking into a residence when a vehicle drove up and someone inside began firing gunshots at them.
About five minutes later police received a call about a person shot in the 1200 block of Burchett Street. There officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to University Health in Shreveport and was listed in stable condition. Detectives are working to find out if both incidents were related. No arrests have been made at this time.