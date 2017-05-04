The Bossier City has warned it will be taking steps to help minimize traffic congestion and parking issues for people attending the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base this Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.

When the gates open at 9 a.m. each day, traffic entering the base will run in its normal configuration. When the air show ends on both Saturday and Sunday base officials will initiate a contra-flow route at Barksdale’s Shreveport Gate (also known as the West Gate) meaning all four lanes of traffic there will be designated for outbound traffic only. No vehicle traffic will be allowed to enter the West Gate during that time. This configuration is expected to take effect sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both days and will remain in place until most vehicles have exited the base. The traffic flow for exiting vehicles at the all other base public access points will remain unchanged. Folks attending the air show are advised to consult the BAFB Air Show website (barksdaleafbairshow.com) for information regarding public access to the base for the air show.

Additional Bossier City police officers will be stationed in front of the Shreveport Gate on Barksdale Boulevard and at other major intersections to help traffic enter and exit the base as quickly and safely as possible.

Motorists traveling on roadways in the vicinity of Barksdale Air Force Base during the air show should expect some traffic delays, especially on Barksdale Boulevard. Police suggest motorists not attending the air show use the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway as an alternative north-south route.

The City also warned that due to wet conditions from Wednesday’s heavy rains, Mike Wood Park , 2200 Dennis Street, in south Bossier City will have a limited number of parking spaces available this weekend for guests interested in visiting the park to watch this year’s Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base.

In the past, air show spectators have been allowed to park in grassy areas of the Mike Wood Park however due to the wet conditions vehicle parking will be limited to the 163 paved parking spaces inside the park. Visitors will not be allowed to park on the grass or on any other area not specifically designated for vehicle parking.

Because of the limited number of parking spaces that will be available, a Bossier City Parks and Recreation employee will be stationed at the park entrance and will only allow a total of 163 vehicles in the park at a time. Additional guests may enter, as determined by the employee, when parking vacancies become available. The gates to Mike Wood Park will open at 6:00 a.m. on both days of the air show.