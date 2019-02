The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area along E. Texas Street (Louisiana Highway 80) between Six Fountain Drive and Pearl Drive.

Complications with construction efforts within this area required a valve down to complete the work.

This advisory is a precautionary measure. It is recommended that those in the affected area boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption.