The Bossier City Makers Fair is a celebration of handcrafted goods, crafts, arts, and foods. The Bossier Makers Fair will feature more than 100 makers and artisans. It will be from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Admission and parking are free.

The event features a large handcrafted fair showcasing artisans that will be selling everything from paintings to knitting, upcycled furniture to soap, jewelry to pottery, home décor to clothing, unique foods to exotic seasonings, and more. Meet the makers and get all your shopping done by buying local, one-of-a-kind creations.

The event will have live music and activities for the whole family, including face painting, bubbles, bounce houses, balloons and games in a family-friendly environment.

This event is being held to encourage the growth of local makers, artists, crafters, and musicians.