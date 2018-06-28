A Bossier City man was arrested Wednesday for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Ernest “Michael” Prince, 68, of Bossier City was arrested after detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP-SVU) found evidence indicating possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles was found on devices within the residence belonging to the suspect.

In March of this year, detectives with the LSP-SVU began an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for a Bossier City residence. That warrant was executed Wednesday by LSP-SVU detectives and members of ICAC Taskforce, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, US Marshal’s Task Force, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Shreveport Police Department, Haughton Police Department, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Prince was not at the residence when the search warrant was executed but was quickly located and arrested. He was booked at the Bossier Max Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation is on-going.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit urges anyone who may have been a victim of this individual or anyone with information about individuals engaged in the possession or distribution of child pornography to report it immediately by calling 318.741.2733 or reporting it online at www.lsp.org under the suspicious activity link.