Bossier City man killed in wreck on Youree Drive

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man killed in a motor vehicle collision on Youree Drive Friday, March 29, 2019.

Brandon Deon Alexander, 29, of Bossier City, was killed in the wreck that occurred just before 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Youree and East Dalzell Street.

Alexander was southbound on Youree when his vehicle crossed a grass median into northbound oncoming traffic, where it was struck by two other vehicles.

An autopsy was authorized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.