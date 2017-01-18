Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker will serve a fourth term as mayor of Bossier City.

The current mayor will have no opposition for the March 25 election after there were no other qualifiers last week.

“I want to continue because I have a good operation with good people doing good things,” Mayor Walker said. “I want to continue that.”

Walker said he believes his administration has done some great things, but that there are still projects he wants to see out.

“I want to continue our big projects, such as the downtown re-envisioning. And like most cities, we have utilities that need to be updated. That’s a problem we’ve been working on for the 30 years since I’ve been with the city,” Mayor Walker said.

At the completion of this next term, which ends in 2021, Mayor Walker would tie George Dement with 16 years as mayor. However, Mayor Walker will be the oldest serving mayor and the oldest ever elected Mayor at the age of 83.

Walker admitted that he is “not good at retiring.”

“A lot remains to be done. I’m in good health and I like working and I’m honored to get the opportunity to continue.”

If this is Mayor Walker’s last term, he said he hopes to be remembered for his tenure as mayor and as Chief Administrative Officer before that.

“I hope my legacy is that I made a difference for the betterment of Bossier City,” Mayor Walker said. “I have a good team and council who make me look good.