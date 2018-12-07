Bossier City native and LSMSA student receives Yale scholarship

NATCHITOCHES — A student from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) was granted a full-ride scholarship to Yale University through the 2018 QuestBridge National College Match Program.

Of the eligible 6,507 finalists, Esther Seo (’19) of Bossier City was one of only 1,044 students in the nation to receive a Match Scholarship.

Associate Lecturer of English Dr. Jocelyn Donlon provided a letter of recommendation for Seo’s application. According to Donlon, the award could not have been gifted to a more worthy student.

“Esther represents everything good about QuestBridge,” said Donlon. “She is a diligent student, a serious thinker, a self-starter, and an excellent writer. More importantly, she is kind. Her university is lucky to have her.”

Scholarship recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with guaranteed, full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring these students and their families that an education at a top college can be affordable. Yale University is among QuestBridge’s 40 college partners, which include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Williams and exceptional research universities such as Columbia, Duke, Rice, and Stanford.

QuestBridge Match Scholarships are offered through a very competitive process and are granted to high-performing students, with many of them coming from low-income backgrounds. This year’s College Match Scholarship recipients had an average unweighted GPA of 3.93. On standardized testing, the middle 50 percent received 1360-1500 on the SAT and between 29-33 on the ACT. Ninety-four percent are within the top 10 percent of their graduating class, and 77 percent of new QuestBridge Scholars are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year U.S. college.

Last year, LSMSA’s graduating class of 2018 received a composite amount of $31.6 million in scholarship offers. Applications for the 2019-20 school year are now open. To apply, visit www.LSMSA.edu/apply.