Bossier City, Parish to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday

Bossier City and Parish neighborhoods are gearing up for National Night Out, which takes place Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Eight events are registered with the Bossier City Police Department. Residents will spend an evening outdoors with neighbors, police officers and firefighters in this annual crime fighting effort.

The goal of Shreveport-Bossier City Night Out is to: (1) heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership; and (3) send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

In addition to city activities, 19 neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will be hosting block parties as part of Bossier Parish National Night Out between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Bossier deputies will be at each location, while Posse members will be at some events fingerprinting, along with Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 teams, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs.

“We always look forward to National Night Out because it gives us a chance to directly visit with the people we serve,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We get to know one another better as we chat together over a hamburger or hot dog, and neighbors get to know each other, too.”

2017 Bossier City National Night Out Block Parties and Events

-Hooter Park in Barksdale Annex – The annual Barksdale Annex Neighborhood Association’s “March for Jesus” will kick off this event. The march begins at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Fullilove Dr. at Barksdale Blvd. and goes east to Gibson Drive then left on Gibson to Hooter Park where a neighborhood gathering will take place.

-Southgate Townhome Association – 5005 Longstreet Place at the clubhouse.

-2200 block of Nattin Street

-300 block of Oakland Place at the Plantation Trace subdivision park.

-Agape Faith Christian Fellowship Church – 2329 Broadway Drive

-2400 block of Scott Street

-2100 block of Scott Street

-The Elm’s Mobile Home Park, 3700 East Texas Street

Here are the National Night Out events for Bossier Parish:

Fire District #5 Training Center 600 block of Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.

Plain Dealing Oak Hill Baptist Church 6 – 8 p.m.

Kingston Plantation 200 Cat Tail Dr. 6 – 9 p.m.

River Ridge 100 block of Country Club Dr. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Cross Creek Regent Circle (cul-de-sac) 6 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Place Trinity Drive (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.

Willow Lake Adult Community 100 block of Willow Lake Blvd. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Twin Point Drive 100 block of Twin Point Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.

Woodlake South 2 Morning Glory Cir. (cul-de-sac) 6 – 8 p.m.

Bellevue Road 4000 block of Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dogwood South 300 block of Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.

Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Sterling Ranch Estates #5 Sterling Ranch Road North 6 – 8 p.m.

Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Lakes at Cottonwood 200 block of Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.

Barksdale AFB West gate entrance housing office 5 – 7 p.m.