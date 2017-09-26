Bossier City police, fire grant wish for local boy

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams swore in Atticus Joshua Banes as an honorary Junior K-9 Officer Tuesday morning.

Josh, 10, loves everything about police officers and firemen. His favorite, though, is the K-9 unit.

Josh, who has Muscular Dystrophy, made a wish through Pay it Forward Networking to spend a day with law enforcement and first responders. PIFN Founder Kassi Robinson said this kind of wish was absolutely priceless.

“These are the types of wishes that money cannot buy,” she said. “It’s only possible through the power of networking. I am very thankful that Bossier City police and fire came together to help give Josh a special day.”

Once he was sworn in, Josh made a radio call announcing that he was officially on duty. He then met police K-9 handlers and got a special tour of Bossier City Fire’s central station.

Needless to say, it was all a dream come true for Josh.

Pay It Forward Networking is a volunteer-run 501C3 foundation that grants wishes to children with special needs and/or life-threatening illnesses through networking. PIFN has grown to a network of over 20,000 caring individuals with the common goal of helping children facing hardships.

A wish granted gives these recipients a day of fun and a lifetime of comfort knowing the love and generosity in the world. The wishes granted are made possible by individuals simply combining resources and using their connections for a greater cause.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/payitforwardnetworking and www.payitforwardnetworking.com.