Bossier City Police seek missing teen

Bossier City police are asking the public for help with locating a teenager reported missing.

Charles John Cody IV, 17, of Bossier City, was last heard from Jan. 2 when he was talking to a family member on the phone as he was walking home from a friend’s home in Haughton.

Detectives say there’s no evidence of foul play being involved in Charles’ case but his family is concerned for his welfare.

Charles John Cody is a white male, 6’1”, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing the same clothing in the attached photo – a red hoodie with the letter “R” on the front, red and black pants, and red shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8650.