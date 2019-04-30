Bossier City proclaims May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker joined with the American Bikers Active Towards Education (A.B.A.T.E.) of Louisiana to proclaim the month of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Bossier City. The proclamation coincides with National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Motorcycles are less visible than cars and are often unseen causing motorcycle riders and passengers to be injured or killed in motorcycle accidents each year. A.B.A.T.E. of Louisiana is a non-profit organization dedicated to motorcycle safety, motorcycle awareness, and realistic motorcycle safety legislation. The group’s goal is to bring motorcycle safety and rider awareness to the forefront to keep motorcyclists safe. A.B.A.T.E. members remind riders and drivers to always be aware of their surroundings and their fellow motorists while on the road.

On the road, a driver’s view of a motorcyclist can be obstructed, often by the vehicle’s blind spots or other vehicles. Look twice, save a life. Also, avoid distractions such as using a cell phone while driving.

One local hazard identified by A.B.A.T.E. of Louisiana members is grass clippings in the roadways. Fresh cut grass can create a slick surface making a roadway more dangerous for motorcycle drivers. One thing residents can do to help keep the road safe is to keep the clippings out of the roadways mowing towards the yards instead of into the streets.

Motorcycle drivers should always be on the lookout for road hazards. Use headlights day and night. Wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet, bright and/or reflective clothing, and boots that cover the ankles. Don’t speed, weave in and out of lanes, or ride on the shoulder.