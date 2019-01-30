Bossier City teen injured in shooting

A Bossier City teen was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, Bossier City Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a residence on Montgomery Lane after receiving a report of a subject with a gunshot wound.

Police located an injured 15-year-old male. Medical personnel transported the teenager to Oschner LSU Health hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives found that another 15-year-old male was playing with a loaded handgun when it fired and struck the victim in the stomach.

The victim is reportedly in serious condition.

The teenager who was handling the firearm is charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of weapons.

The case remains under investigation at this time.