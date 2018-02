The City of Bossier City will have sandbags available for Bossier City residents Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the city’s Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Thursday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast with a slow moving frontal boundary. Rainfall totals are expected between 3 and 6 inches, with some isolated higher amounts possible.