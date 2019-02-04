Bossier City water clear of traces of brain eating amoeba

The City of Bossier City water samples taken in late January are clear of Naegleria fowleri and any of the “brain eating amoeba” DNA.

The city was notified of the results taken January 23 by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The water sample test results are available here. The testing locations are on Lantana Lane, Bluebell Drive, Whitehall (Whitchall) Drive, Foxglove Drive, and Kirby Smith Drive.

The Bossier City Water System will begin reducing chlorine levels immediately.

Bossier has and will continue to run the new water treatment facility as the primary treatment source for Bossier City’s water.

Other infrastructure and operational changes have been implemented to further protect consumers from potential water containments.

These include the following: 1. Installation of 22 automatic flushing units on fire hydrants to automatically flush older water from the distribution system. 2. Installation of two chemical boosting stations at the Hwy. 71 South Water Tower and the Northeast Water Tower. 3. The implementation of enhanced sampling and flushing procedures.