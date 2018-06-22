The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City. The advisory is for residents along and adjacent to Debra Street and James Street.

Utility construction on Shed Road required a valve down to complete the work. Repairs began at approximately 8:00 am this morning and were not expected to impact any of the surrounding customers. Complications with the repairs required an extension of the valve down with customers experiencing low water pressure through 8:00 pm this evening.

Water pressure has been restored. However, this advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.