Bossier City Wendy’s manager receives national recognition

Otis Smith, general manager for the Wendy’s restaurant located at 4914 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City, has been selected as one of the Top 200 General Managers for 2018 by The Wendy’s Company.

This distinction places Mr. Smith in the top three percent of all Wendy’s restaurant General Mangers throughout the United States and Canada.

Otis Smith

“Otis is so deserved of this recognition; he is a true rock star in every sense. His crew and customers just love him,” said Brian McDaniel, SVP of Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company. “Otis is one of 19 Wendy’s restaurant General Managers with Carlisle that were selected in the Top 200 for 2018. All 19 of these individuals represent the very best of Wendy’s and Carlisle.”

Mr. Smith will join the other Top 200 General Managers this April in Dublin, Ohio at the world headquarters for Wendy’s. In Dublin the Top 200 General Managers will be celebrated and recognized by the Senior Management team of Wendy’s.

The Top 200 General Mangers is an annual distinction awarded by Wendy’s that recognizes excellence in the areas of sales, customer satisfaction, crew training, and community involvement.